    Samsung could use slower storage on base Galaxy S23 variants according to leak

    The leak claims that the 128GB variant of the base Galaxy S23 will use UFS 3.1 storage, while the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will use faster, UFS 4.0 NAND storage

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    Samsung is all set to unveil its next flagship phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for February 1 (File image of Samsung’s Galaxy S23)

    According to a new leak, the base Samsung Galaxy S23 variant may feature slower UFS 3.1 storage.


    The leak by @UniverseIce claims that Samsung will use UFS 3.1 storage for the 128GB variant of the base Samsung Galaxy S23 model.

    According to Android Police, both the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will use faster, UFS 4.0 NAND storage but the standard Galaxy S23 might be an exception.