Samsung could use slower storage on base Galaxy S23 variants according to leak
The leak claims that the 128GB variant of the base Galaxy S23 will use UFS 3.1 storage, while the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will use faster, UFS 4.0 NAND storage
January 30, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
Samsung is all set to unveil its next flagship phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for February 1 (File image of Samsung’s Galaxy S23)
According to a new leak, the base Samsung Galaxy S23 variant may feature slower UFS 3.1 storage.
The leak by @UniverseIce claims that Samsung will use UFS 3.1 storage for the 128GB variant of the base Samsung Galaxy S23 model.
According to Android Police, both the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will use faster, UFS 4.0 NAND storage but the standard Galaxy S23 might be an exception.
What's interesting is that UFS 3.1 seems to be only used in the 128GB variant of the base model, the leak says that storage sizes 256GB and up, will use UFS 4.0.
According to SamMobile, the reason for this is Samsung does not make 128GB versions of UFS 4.0 storage, which is why it has decided to stick with UFS 3.1.
UFS 3.1 offers read and sequential write speeds of 2100Mbps and 1200Mbps respectively, while UFS 4.0 can reach 4200Mbps and 2800Mbps. UFS 4.0 is also a lot more power efficient that its predecessor.
