    Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive confirms another hack

    The hacker gained access to the customer support system, and sent malicious mails to customers

    Moneycontrol News
    September 22, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    (Image: Rockstar Games)

    (Image: Rockstar Games)


    Take-Two Interactive, parent company to Rockstar Games, makers of the GTA franchise have confirmed that they have been hacked again.

    Following a monumental leak of early GTA VI footage, a hacker has now managed to infiltrate 2K's customer support database. 2K is Take-Two's publishing unit, and publishes games under the 2K Games, 2K Sports and 2K Play labels.

    2K confirmed on September 20, that the hacker had indeed gained access of the customer support system using credentials of a vendor.

    The company also confirmed that the hacker had sent out malicious emails to some of its customers, and suggested that they not act on any emails received from 2K Support. They also told users to change their passwords and enable two-factor authentication.

    Alternatively, you should also do a full virus scan of your PC if you opened an email from 2K support recently. 2K said that they will users know when it will be safe to interact with emails from support again.

    The support portal has since been taken offline, as 2K rushes to fix the problem.

    The fact that this follows one of the largest video game leaks ever must be a little embarrassing for Take-Two, since there are now two companies under their umbrella that have been affected.

    For now, remember not to open any emails you may receive from 2K support, and if you do, run a full virus scan asap.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2K Games #customer support #Grand Theft Auto VI #hacks #Leaks #malware #Take-Two Interactive
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 02:43 pm
