English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: What Is Stagflation & Is India At Risk Right Now? | Explained
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    GTA VI: Rockstar begins issuing takedowns on leaked videos

    The company has also disabled comments on all their social media channels

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    (Image: Fan Made logo for GTA VI)

    (Image: Fan Made logo for GTA VI)


    A hacker who took responsibility for the recent Uber hack, published 90 videos of what he claimed were leaked videos of Rockstar Game's next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA VI.

    The leaks have since been confirmed to be real by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

    The leaks originated from a user on GTAForums with the handle 'teapotuberhacker'. They also claimed responsibility for the recent Uber hack and published the leaked videos on YouTube, which have since spread on Twitter, Reddit and other social media platforms.

    Employees at Rockstar are gutted following the massive leak, which might be the biggest in video game history. Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has now started issuing DMCA notices and takedowns for the leaked videos. It has also disabled comments on all of its social media channels.

    The videos in question supposedly are from a 2019 build of the game and show off a female protagonist for the first time in the series, along with another playable male character. The game will be set in Vice City, Rockstar's digital recreation of Miami. It also served as the main location for another title, GTA: Vice City.

    Close

    Related stories

    The title has been rumored to have been in development since 2014, which would make sense since the last game in the franchise GTA V came out in 2013.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Grand Theft Auto V #Grand Theft Auto VI #Rockstar Games #Take-Two Interactive #Video Game Leaks
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 11:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.