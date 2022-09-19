GTA VI: Rockstar begins issuing takedowns on leaked videos

(Image: Fan Made logo for GTA VI)

A hacker who took responsibility for the recent Uber hack, published 90 videos of what he claimed were leaked videos of Rockstar Game's next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA VI.



Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

The leaks have since been confirmed to be real by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

The leaks originated from a user on GTAForums with the handle 'teapotuberhacker'. They also claimed responsibility for the recent Uber hack and published the leaked videos on YouTube, which have since spread on Twitter, Reddit and other social media platforms.

Employees at Rockstar are gutted following the massive leak, which might be the biggest in video game history. Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has now started issuing DMCA notices and takedowns for the leaked videos. It has also disabled comments on all of its social media channels.

The videos in question supposedly are from a 2019 build of the game and show off a female protagonist for the first time in the series, along with another playable male character. The game will be set in Vice City, Rockstar's digital recreation of Miami. It also served as the main location for another title, GTA: Vice City.

The title has been rumored to have been in development since 2014, which would make sense since the last game in the franchise GTA V came out in 2013.