Redmi Note 12 4G makes global debut with Snapdragon 685 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display

The Redmi Note 12 4G has officially been unveiled globally as the Note 12 series recently hit the international market. While the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G have already been unveiled in India, the Redmi Note 12 4G launch in the country is taking place on March 30.

However, with the recent global launch, all the Redmi Note 12 4G specifications have been revealed ahead of its launch in the country. With the latest launch, we also have insight into the possible pricing of the Redmi Note 12 4G in India.

Redmi Note 12 Price

The Redmi Note 12 4G price is set at $219 (roughly Rs 18,050) for the base 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone is also offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations that will set you back $249 (roughly Rs 20,500) and $269 (roughly Rs 22,200), respectively. The Redmi Note 12 4G is offered in Ice Blue, Onyx Grey and Mint Green colour options.

Early bird pricing for the Redmi Note 12 4G starts from $179 (roughly Rs 14,750), $199 (roughly Rs 16,400), and $229 (roughly Rs 18,900) for the 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB models, respectively. While Xiaomi hasn’t provided official details yet, we believe that the Redmi Note 12 4G price in India will start from under Rs 15,000.

Redmi Note 12 4G Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The phone arrives with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 13 out of the box with the MIUI 14 skin on top.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 4G gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. Up front, the Note 12 4G opts for a 13 MP selfie camera.

The handset sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi Note 12 4G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, headphone jack, a graphite cooling system, and a basic IP53 rating.