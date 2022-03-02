English
    Redmi Note 11E Pro, Note 11E launched with 5G Chipsets, 5,000 mAh Battery: All you need to know

    The Redmi Note 11E is priced at CNY 1,199 (Roughly Rs 14,400). The Redmi Note 11E Pro starts at CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 20,400).

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

    Xiaomi recently launched two new smartphones in the Redmi Note 11 series in China. The Redmi Note 11E and Note 11E Pro are the latest additions to the popular Redmi Note line-up.

    Redmi Note 11E, Note 11E Pro Price 

    The Redmi Note 11E is priced at CNY 1,199 (Roughly Rs 14,400) for the base 4GB/128GB model, while the 6GB/128GB variant will set you back CNY 1,299 (Roughly Rs 15,600). The Redmi Note 11E Pro starts at CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 20,400) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations will set you back CNY 1,899 (Roughly Rs 22,800) and CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 25,200), respectively.

    Redmi Note 11E Pro Specifications 

    The Redmi Note 11E Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset also boasts up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.  The Redmi Note 11E Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 67W fast-charging support. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

    The Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The phone opts for a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit.

    On the front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro boasts a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone packs stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Redmi Note 11E Pro is available in Black, Blue, and White colours.

    Redmi Note 11E Specifications

    The Redmi Note 11E is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11. The Redmi Note 11E sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

    The phone opts for a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Note 11E comes with a 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Redmi Note 11E is available in Black, Grey, and Mint colours.
    Tags: #MediaTek #Redmi #smartphones #Snapdragon #Xiaomi
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 02:43 pm

