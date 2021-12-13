Redmi Note 11 4G global variant specifications rumoured; could feature Snapdragon 680 SoC

Redmi Note 11 4G price in China starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,650) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option.

Redmi Note 11 4G India launch date remains unknown. The company is yet to confirm the launch of its upcoming budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. Ahead of the official confirmation, some key Redmi Note 11 4G specifications for the global market have leaked.

According to a report by The Pixel, the Redmi Note 11 4G global variant will have different specs compared to the Chinese variant. The global variant will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which was unveiled a few weeks ago. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 4G in China with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

In addition to this, the global model will also get a new design. It will not have flat edges like the China model. Other design details remain unknown. Redmi Note 11 4G price is expected to be around USD 199 (roughly Rs 15,000).

Other features of the device are likely to remain the same. In that case, the Redmi Note 11 4G India variant could come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD (1080 x 2400 pixels). It comes with a 90Hz display and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 8MP front camera.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 4G is likely to sport a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera sensor. The device might also have a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Other details include Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock, etc.