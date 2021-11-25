Redmi Note 11 4G launched with 50MP triple-camera setup, 5000 mAh battery

Redmi Note 11 4G price in China starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,650) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option.

Redmi Note 11 4G launched in China is the company’s latest budget smartphone. The device could launch in India as the Redmi 10 2022, which is rumoured to launch early next year. The Redmi Note 11 4G sits below the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 11 4G price

Redmi Note 11 4G price in China starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,650) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB option is priced at CNY 1099 (roughly Rs 12,800). Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 4G in three colours - Black, White and Gradient Blue.

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications and features

The Redmi Note 11 4G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD (1080 x 2400 pixels). It comes with a 90Hz display and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 8MP front camera.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 4G features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera sensor. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. It comes with a 22.5W fast charger in the box.

Redmi Note 11 4G draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers, etc. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Redmi Note 11 4G launched in China could arrive as Redmi 10 2022 in India.