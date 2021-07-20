Redmi Note 10T 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Offers

Xiaomi just dropped the first 5G phone in the Redmi Note series in India. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also arrives as the fifth model in the Redmi Note 10 series, following the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 10T 5G’s price in India is set at Rs 13,999 in India for the base 4GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB model costs Rs 15,999. However, Xiaomi claims that these are introductory prices, which means prices could go up in the future.

The first sale for the Redmi Note 10T 5G will begin on July 26 on Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores. Additionally, HDFC credit card members can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,000. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is available in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green colours.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specs

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, although a 22.5W adapter is included in the box.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 1100 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass. The phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12, while a fingerprint reader sits on the side.

For the cameras, the Note 10T 5G opts for a triple-camera setup, which includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole cutout houses an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res audio, and more.