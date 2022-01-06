Redmi K50 series officially teased with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 120W Fast Charging

The Redmi K50 series is arriving in China next month. The Redmi K50 series in China follows the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series in China and the Xiaomi 11i series in India.

The official Redmi page on Weibo recently posted the first teaser for the Redmi K50 series. While the teaser doesn’t give up a lot of information about the upcoming devices, it does confirm the Redmi K50 series will be unveiled sometime next month, February 2022.

The poster also suggests that the Redmi K50 series will use Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, we believe that only the Redmi K50 Pro will adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the vanilla Redmi K50 might opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The poster also reveals that the Redmi K50 series will also feature a 4,700 mAh battery with a whopping 120W fast-charging support that Redmi claims will be able to fully power the battery in just 17 minutes. The Redmi K50 devices are also expected to feature improved cooling with a dual vapor chamber, powerful liquid cooling, and a super large area for better heat dissipation.

The new cooling solution seems to be designed to allow mobile gamers to push the performance limits on the K50 series. The cooling system of the device is also touted in the poster, which reveals the K50 branding with a frozen aesthetic. Other aspects of the Redmi K50 series are yet to be revealed, but you can expect more information in the coming weeks.

