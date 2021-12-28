Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 launched in China with 50MP triple-camera, up to 120W fast charging

Xiaomi 12 specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 12 launched in China is the company’s latest Android flagship smartphone. The device comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. At the Xiaomi 12 launch event, the company also unveiled the Xiaomi 12 Pro and 12X.

Xiaomi 12 price and specifications

Xiaomi 12 price in China starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,400) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The device also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,900) and CNY 4,399(roughly Rs 51,600). The device comes in black, blue and pink colours. There is also a special Green colour with a vegan leather finish.

Xiaomi 12 specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It also comes with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 5MP tele-macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

At the front, the Xiaomi 12 display is 6.28-inch tall. It is an AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The 12-bit display has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price and specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in China starts at CNY CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 55,100) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,600) and CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 63,300).

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,600 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging and comes with 50W wireless charging support. It sports a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor. There is also a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera sensor. The phone has a 32MP front camera.

The device sports a 6.73-inch 2K+ E5 AMOLED display. It is an LTPO panel which lets the display refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification.

Xiaomi 12X price and specifications

Xiaomi 12X price in China starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,500). For the price, users get 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also an 8GB + 256GB variant and a 12GB + 256GB option, which are priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 41,000) and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 44,500)

Xiaomi 12X specifications include a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 870 5G SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging support.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12X camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP tele-macro camera. For selfies, the device comes with a 20MP front camera.

All three devices will run Android 12-based MIUI 13.