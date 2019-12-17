Realme X2 vs Realme XT: Specifications, price, features comparison

Here's a spec-comparison of the Realme X2 and the Realme XT.
Realme has launched the Realme X2 as a more powerful variant of the Realme XT (Review). The specification sheet of the Realme XT and the Realme X2 is fairly similar, except for the performance unit. Here's a spec-comparison of the Realme X2 and the Realme XT.
Realme X2 gets a processor bump and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The other upgrade is in the battery charging speed. Realme X2 gets a 30W SuperVOOC 4.0 fast charger, which is claimed to power the smartphone from zero to 100 in 75 minutes. Lastly, instead of a 16MP sensor, the Realme X2 features a 32MP front camera inside the notch.
|Parameters
|Realme X2
|Realme XT
|Display
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|Processor
|2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.
|2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
|RAM and Storage options
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|16MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.0
|4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0
|OS
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Connectivityoptions
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour Options
|Pearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl Blue
|Pearl White, Pearl Blue
|Price
|Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB
|Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 04:54 pm