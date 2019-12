Realme X2 vs Realme XT: Specifications, price, features comparison

Parameters Realme X2 Realme XT Display 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.0 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0 OS Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Security In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack Colour Options Pearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl Blue Pearl White, Pearl Blue Price Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB

Realme has launched the Realme X2 as a more powerful variant of the Realme XT ( Review ). The specification sheet of the Realme XT and the Realme X2 is fairly similar, except for the performance unit. Here's a spec-comparison of the Realme X2 and the Realme XT.Realme X2 gets a processor bump and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The other upgrade is in the battery charging speed. Realme X2 gets a 30W SuperVOOC 4.0 fast charger, which is claimed to power the smartphone from zero to 100 in 75 minutes. Lastly, instead of a 16MP sensor, the Realme X2 features a 32MP front camera inside the notch.