you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X2 vs Realme XT: Specifications, price, features comparison

Here's a spec-comparison of the Realme X2 and the Realme XT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Realme has launched the Realme X2 as a more powerful variant of the Realme XT (Review). The specification sheet of the Realme XT and the Realme X2 is fairly similar, except for the performance unit. Here's a spec-comparison of the Realme X2 and the Realme XT.
ParametersRealme X2Realme XT
Display6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
Processor2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
RAM and Storage options4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
Rear Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera32MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.04,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0
OSAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock

Connectivity

options		4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
Colour OptionsPearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl BluePearl White, Pearl Blue
PriceRs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB
Realme X2 gets a processor bump and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The other upgrade is in the battery charging speed. Realme X2 gets a 30W SuperVOOC 4.0 fast charger, which is claimed to power the smartphone from zero to 100 in 75 minutes. Lastly, instead of a 16MP sensor, the Realme X2 features a 32MP front camera inside the notch.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

