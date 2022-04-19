Realme Q5i rolls out with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz display, and 5,000 mAh battery

The Realme Q5i was recently unveiled in China. While the company was set to launch the Realme Q5 series on April 20, it has pre-emptively unveiled the Q5i in all its glory. It is worth noting that you can expect Realme to launch the Q5 and Q5 Pro later tomorrow on April 20.

Realme Q5i Price

The Realme Q5i is priced at CNY 1,199 (Roughly Rs 14,300) in China for the base 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, you can bump up the RAM to 6GB for 1,299 yuan (Rs 15,500). Realme Q5i is available in Graphite Black and Obsidian Blue colours.

Realme Q5i Specifications

The Realme Q5i is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of expandable storage, while Realme’s Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) allows up to 5GB of unused storage to be utilised as RAM. The Realme Q5i runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

On the front, the Realme Q5i sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It also measures just 8.1mm thick and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Realme Q5i gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The Realme Q5i also has dual speakers with Hi-Res certified audio.





