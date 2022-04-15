Realme Q5 series launching on April 20, Q5 Pro specifications teased

Realme is gearing up to launch new phones in its Q series in China. The Realme Q5 series will hit Chinese shores on April 20. Realme has confirmed that the series will include the Realme Q5, Realme Q5i, and Realme Q5 Pro.

While details about the three phones are still scarce, the company has confirmed some specifications of the Realme Q5 Pro. Realme’s Weibo account confirms that the Realme Q5 Pro will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

The Realme Q5 Pro will also have a triple-camera setup on the back housed in a rectangular camera island. The phone will come with a hole-punch camera cutout on the screen, while the power buttons is located on the right and volume buttons are situated on the right. You can also see a speaker grille and USB Type-C port on the bottom.

The lack of a fingerprint reader on the side and back, suggests that the phone will use an in-display fingerprint sensor and an AMOLED screen. The Realme Q5 Pro also appears to have a light and dark checkerboard design with a yellow finish, giving it a distinct racer aesthetic.

A recent leak by Chinese tipster ‘Panda is bald’ reveals a leak of the phone on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing reveals the Realme Q5 Pro will opt for a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It will also run on Android 12. The Realme Q5 Pro is speculated to sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.





