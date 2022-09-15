Realme GT Neo 3T to be launched tomorrow: Check expected price, launch offers, specifications

(Image Courtesy: Realme)

The Realme GT Neo 3T is scheduled to be launched in India tomorrow. The Realme GT Neo 3T’s arrival in the country follows the launch of the GT Neo 3. Since the Realme GT Neo 3T has already been unveiled in markets abroad, its specifications are known, but what about its price?

The Realme GT Neo 3T India launch is set to take place on September 16 at 12:30 pm (IST). The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com after its launch in the country.

While pricing of the Realme GT Neo 3T hasn’t been revealed just yet, the handset boasts a starting price of €469.99 (Around Rs 39,000) in Europe. This suggests that the Realme GT Neo 3T price in India will fall in the sub-35K segment. Several Realme GT Neo 3T offers have also been revealed ahead of its launch.

As part of Realme’s Festive Days, the GT Neo 3T will have offers up to Rs 7,000 during the initial sale. Realme also claims that this will make it the “most affordable 80W charging enabled smartphone with the Snapdragon 870 SoC”.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The phone will ship with Android 12 and Realmi UI 3.0 skin. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 mobile platform, which is paired with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the back is a triple camera module with a primary 64-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone also features a 16 MP selfie camera. Realme says that the phone has Vapor Chamber-based cooling that will keep the thermals in check. There is support for Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band WiFi.