MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme GT Neo 2T launch confirmed for October 19

The launch of the Realme GT Neo 2T might be limited to the Chinese market.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST

After the launch of the Realme GT Neo 2 in India on October 13, the company will unveil yet another GT series device in China. The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 2T will be revealed in China on October 19.

Realme confirmed the official launch date for the GT Neo 2T on its official Weibo handle. As of now, specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2T have yet to be revealed, but the phone with model number RMX3357 was spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA by MySmartPrice.

Also Read: Realme GT Neo 2 launch in India set for October 13: Check specifications, expected price

The Realme GT Neo 2T is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone could also get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will run on Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

Realme’s upcoming GT series phone is also expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and will opt for 65W fast-charging support. The Realme GT Neo 2T may also share the same cameras with the Realme GT Neo 2, which features a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device could sport a 16 MP selfie camera.

Close

Related stories

The launch of the Realme GT Neo 2T might be limited to the Chinese market. Realme also skipped the launch of the GT Master Explorer Edition in the India and could do the same for the GT Neo 2T.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Oct 11, 2021 12:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.