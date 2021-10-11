Realme GT Neo 2T launch confirmed for October 19

After the launch of the Realme GT Neo 2 in India on October 13, the company will unveil yet another GT series device in China. The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 2T will be revealed in China on October 19.

Realme confirmed the official launch date for the GT Neo 2T on its official Weibo handle. As of now, specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2T have yet to be revealed, but the phone with model number RMX3357 was spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA by MySmartPrice.

The Realme GT Neo 2T is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone could also get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will run on Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

Realme’s upcoming GT series phone is also expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and will opt for 65W fast-charging support. The Realme GT Neo 2T may also share the same cameras with the Realme GT Neo 2, which features a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device could sport a 16 MP selfie camera.

The launch of the Realme GT Neo 2T might be limited to the Chinese market. Realme also skipped the launch of the GT Master Explorer Edition in the India and could do the same for the GT Neo 2T.