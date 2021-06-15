Realme GT 5G launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W charging support

Realme has officially unveiled its first Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone globally in the form of the Realme GT. The Realme GT arrives with a flagship chipset, a new and improved cooling system, a high-refresh-rate display, stereo speakers, and super-fast charging support.

Realme GT 5G Price

The Realme GT 5G features a starting price of EUR 369 (Roughly Rs 32,800) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant costs EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 44,300).

However, the EUR 369 price for 8GB/128GB model is an AliExpress exclusive, while the phone will be available for EUR 449 (Roughly Rs 39,850) through other channels. Additionally, the EUR 499 price for the 12GB/256GB variant is available as an early bird discount for all customers during Amazon’s Prime Day from June 21. The original price of Realme GT (12GB/256GB) after Prime Day will be set at EUR 599 (Roughly Rs 53,200).

The phone is currently available for purchase in Poland, Spain, Russia, and Thailand with more countries to follow soon. The Realme GT is available in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow colour options. The Realme GT will arrive in India soon, but no official date has been provided yet.

Realme GT 5G Specifications

The Realme GT 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options that aren’t expandable. The GT 5G also boasts a stainless-steel VC cooling system for better sustained performance. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support that offers a full charge in just 35 minutes.

The phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top. The phone is also one of the first to support the Android 12 Beta 1. Additionally, Realme will continue its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to compile users’ feedback before launching the new Realme UI later this year.

The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 4096 levels of Auto brightness. The panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also features Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In optics, the Realme GT gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the GT opts for a 16 MP selfie camera housed in the hole-punch screen cutout.

Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, and more. The blue and silver models have a 3D Glass and an accelerated track pattern on the back, while the yellow version has a dual-tone Vegan leather finish. The Realme GT weighs 186 grams and measures 8.4mm thick.