MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme, Dizo TechLife launch event at 12.30 pm in India: What to expect, how to watch it

The company is set to unveil new beard trimmers, a hair dryer, and audio products under the Realme and Dizo brand.

Carlsen Martin
July 01, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

Realme is gearing up for another launch event on July 1, where it will showcase new beard trimmers, a hair dryer and the Realme Buds 2 Neo, an affordable set of earphones that prioritise deep bass sounds.

Additionally, the smartphone maker is also set to unveil two audio wearable products under its recently announced Dizo sub-brand.

The Realme TechLife launch event will take place in India at 12.30 pm. You can watch the livestream on the company’s official YouTube channel or its Facebook handle. The launch event will feature products from both Realme and its new TechLife sub-brand Dizo.

Realme TechLife Launch Event: what to expect?

First off, the company will unveil two new trimmers, namely the Realme Beard Trimmer and Realme Beard Trimmer Plus. The Realme Beard Trimmer offers a 10mm comb, 20 length settings, and 0.5 mm precision, while the Plus model will sport 40 different length settings, 10mm and 20mm combs with 0.5mm precision.

Close

Related stories

Both trimmers will feature less than 68db of noise while in use and come with a travel lock for safety. Additionally, they will offer two hours of use on a single charge.

Realme is also launching a hair dryer that features a 1400W high-speed fan with 19000 rpm that the company claims can dry hair in just five minutes. The Realme Hair Dryer also supports advanced negative ions technology that generates 20 million negative ions per cubic centimeter to provide deeper and more comprehensive care.

The last product from Realme is the Buds 2 Neo, a set of affordable earphones that produce deep bass sounds. Not much is known about these earphones, but Realme claims that they are “fashionable and easy to control”. Additionally, we are also set to see two new audio wearables from Dizo, although there is no information on these products yet.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Dizo #Realme #Technology
first published: Jul 1, 2021 10:10 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.