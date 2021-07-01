Realme, Dizo TechLife launch event at 12.30 pm in India: What to expect, how to watch it

Realme is gearing up for another launch event on July 1, where it will showcase new beard trimmers, a hair dryer and the Realme Buds 2 Neo, an affordable set of earphones that prioritise deep bass sounds.

Additionally, the smartphone maker is also set to unveil two audio wearable products under its recently announced Dizo sub-brand.

The Realme TechLife launch event will take place in India at 12.30 pm. You can watch the livestream on the company’s official YouTube channel or its Facebook handle. The launch event will feature products from both Realme and its new TechLife sub-brand Dizo.

Realme TechLife Launch Event: what to expect?

First off, the company will unveil two new trimmers, namely the Realme Beard Trimmer and Realme Beard Trimmer Plus. The Realme Beard Trimmer offers a 10mm comb, 20 length settings, and 0.5 mm precision, while the Plus model will sport 40 different length settings, 10mm and 20mm combs with 0.5mm precision.

Both trimmers will feature less than 68db of noise while in use and come with a travel lock for safety. Additionally, they will offer two hours of use on a single charge.

Realme is also launching a hair dryer that features a 1400W high-speed fan with 19000 rpm that the company claims can dry hair in just five minutes. The Realme Hair Dryer also supports advanced negative ions technology that generates 20 million negative ions per cubic centimeter to provide deeper and more comprehensive care.

The last product from Realme is the Buds 2 Neo, a set of affordable earphones that produce deep bass sounds. Not much is known about these earphones, but Realme claims that they are “fashionable and easy to control”. Additionally, we are also set to see two new audio wearables from Dizo, although there is no information on these products yet.