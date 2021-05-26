Realme announces TechLife sub-brand Dizo for AIoT products

Realme has announced a new venture titled ‘Dizo’. Dizo will operate as a TechLife sub-brand for Realme. The Chinese smartphone maker currently features a wide arsenal of smart home ecosystem products that it will now incorporate under the Dizo sub-brand.

Dizo will encompass Smart Home, Smart Care, Accessories and Smart Entertainment product categories aided by the company’s supply chain, AIoT experience, and industrial design.

Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, said, “This is a momentous occasion as Dizo goes live with its mission to offer innovative and diversified AIoT solutions to its consumers. The new brand will enable consumers to experience a smart, efficient, and interconnected life. Being the first brand in the Realme TechLife ecosystem, I am very excited to tell you that DIZO already has great products in the pipeline to offer to its consumers.”

Dizo is expected to have a global presence across Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. It will also be able to take advantage of Realme’s after-sales support in India which covers over 310 cities with 320+ service centres.