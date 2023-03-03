Realme C55 with Apple Dynamic Island-like ‘Mini Capsule’ feature launching on March 7

The Realme C55 has got an official launch date in Indonesia. The Realme C55 recently leaked with the company’s “Mini Capsule” feature, which appears to function similarly to the Dynamic Island on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

The Realme C55 launch is taking place on March 7 at 01:00 pm (WIB) or 11:30 am (IST). Realme has set up an official promo page for its upcoming C series phone, which also confirms the first sale for the device will take place on March 8 at 12:00 pm (WIB).

The Realme C55 has also been listed on the company’s online store in Indonesia, which confirms that the phone will arrive in two models – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The handset will also be offered in Rainy Night and Sunshower colour variants. The promo page also reveals the design of the Realme C55, which confirms a dual-camera setup on the back and a similar design to the Realme 10 Pro.

The phone also appears to feature a hole-punch camera cutout on the front, which suggests the "Mini Capsule” feature will be enabled by software. While we do know that the “Mini Capsule” feature will work similarly to Apple’s Dynamic Island, it is still unclear about the app's support.

Realme has also confirmed the C55 features a 64 MP primary sensor at the helm of the dual-camera setup. Additionally, the phone will offer up to 256GB of storage and NFC support. The Realme C55 is also expected to run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 on top. It is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset could also use the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.