Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip reportedly surpasses 1 million points on AnTuTu

The leaks suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, aka Snapdragon 898, chipset will offer a solid leap in performance over the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
Qualcomm will unveil the Snapdragon 888 successor chip on November 30 at the Snapdragon Summit.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was recently stopped by AnTuTu, reportedly surpassing the one million mark. A Weibo user recently spotted the next-gen Snapdragon 800 series chip on AnTuTu and if accurate, the results are quite impressive.

The post on Weibo notes that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset managed to score 10,35,020 points AnTuTu, which is the highest recorded by a Snapdragon chip on the platform. For reference, the current Snapdragon 888+ SoC scores anywhere in the early to mid-800,000.

And considering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will succeed the vanilla Snapdragon 888, this is shaping up to be a solid generational improvement. As of now, the device running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Snapdragon 898) chipset has not been mentioned, while the AnTuTu listing is yet to be confirmed.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is debuting on November 30 at Qualcomm’s summit. We are also expected to see at least two Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphones arrive ahead of 2022 in the form of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12, the latter of which is set to be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone.

iQOO is also expected to reveal a new flagship smartphone that will use the next-gen Qualcomm chip in January 2022. It is worth noting that Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pros are among the only devices to hit the one million mark on AnTuTu.

Close

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: Nov 25, 2021 01:15 pm

