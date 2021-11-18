Qualcomm to enable charging speeds up to 150W on Snapdragon 898 chips

Representative image

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset is set to arrive on November 30. Some rumours also claim that the chip will be renamed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Now, a new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the new flagship Snapdragon chipsets will be able to offer 150W fast-charging.

The tipster’s post reads, “The 150W mass production model is indeed on the way, this time it is not a PPT. However, the first batch of Snapdragon 8 Gen1 new machines that were filed earlier at the beginning of the end of the year is a bit hanged.”

The post also suggests that the first batch of Snapdragon 898 chips won’t offer 150W support, but it will be enabled in the second batch of Snapdragon 898 / 8 Gen 1 phones. It is worth noting that brands like Xiaomi and iQOO have already adopted 120W charging speeds in their devices, while the Legion 2 Pro supports 90W charging.

Other OEMs like Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme are also slated to bring 125W fast-charging support to devices during the first half of 2022. The tipster notes that support for charging speeds up to 150W will be available in the second batch of chips that will be shipped in late 2021, so you can expect them to arrive on devices in the first half of 2022.