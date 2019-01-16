PUBG Mobile Season 5: New fire theme, weapons, outfits and everything that you should know

PlayerUnknown's BattleGround aka PUBG, one of the most popular games of 2018, is all set to enter into Season 5 as the ongoing Season 4 is about to end on January 17. Though Tencent, the developer, is yet to divulge details about the upcoming season multiple leaks have surfaced online about the updates in the coming season.

According to recent reports, Season 5 will be released in January and will likely come bundled with update 0.10.5. However, Tencent has yet to officially announce when the new PUBG Mobile update and content will go live.



Leaked stuff for season 5 with background leaks from Reddit credit to @minisideman pic.twitter.com/o9voaWBwPE

— PubgmCommunity (@PubgmCommunity) January 10, 2019

While Season 4 was based on winter/snow theme and included a new map called 'Vikendi', Season 5 may come with 'fire/apocalypse' theme if the leaked images shared by PUBGmCommunity on Twitter are anything to go by. The photos show a burning forest which might suggesting the fire theme.



Also clothing that most likely will be coming along with season 5 pic.twitter.com/OwvN3R5yvA

— PubgmCommunity (@PubgmCommunity) January 10, 2019

Each new season of PUBG brings with it costumes matching the season’s theme. If winter/snow theme based Season 4 saw the introduction of white clothes, furry jackets or warm clothing, Season 5 would reportedly come with outfits matching the 'Fire' theme. Leaks confirm the upcoming season will consist of patterns of fire on the outfits. In addition, there's going to be a birthday cake costume, a full-gold bodysuit and some traditional Japanese outfits.

Apart from clothing, Season 4 also saw weapons being launched with theme-based skins. Season 5 is all set to follow suit as Twitter User PUBGmCommunity shared leaked images of weapon skins that could be expected in Season 5. As per the leaks, the new update will include gold skins for UMP9, AKM, a black and white dragon skin for Kar98k. Leaks also suggest new vehicle skins including an ice-cream van which complements the birthday cake outfit.

New Weapon:

MK47 Mutant is the new weapon expected to be released in Season 5. It will be an assault rifle with a laser sight gun attachment. The weapon has been available in PUBG for PC since September and it will finally make its debut in PUBG Mobile in Season 5.

Other updates:

Addition of Zombies in the game has been rumoured for a long time. It is speculated that the game will have a zombie mode. The build number 0.10.5, the update number for the next season, is already in beta and features zombies in the waiting area and maps although you can't kill them.

Autorickshaw/Tukshai will also be added in Sanhok whereas addition of a snow bike is rumoured for Vikendi. Death Cam will show you how you died in the game. For Royal Pass, users can complete missions to get RP points and other accessories.