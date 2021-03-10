PUBG Mobile 1.3 update brings new Hundred Rhythms mode, weapons and vehicles

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update released to players worldwide comes with a bunch of new upgrades. The latest PUBG Mobile update brings new game modes, weapons, vehicles, and skins. As part of the third anniversary, players will receive 3000 BP, 100 AG, and a 3-day Pan skin. The new update also brings a new mode called PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms.

According to the PUBG Mobile 1.3 patch notes, Hundred Rhythms will be available on the Erangel map with a music armband. It has three special skills - Sonic armband, Recon armband, and guardian armband. There is also a new Clowns Tricks mode coming PUBG Mobile starting March 31. Players will have to collect Clown Tokens to exchange them for items in the Clown Shop, according to Sports Keeda.

The new update also brings new weapons and vehicles. A new 7.62mm bolt-action sniper called Mosin-Nagant has been introduced. The sniper will replace the Kar98K in Erangel and Vikendi.

It also introduces a Motor Glider vehicle in Erangel and Miramar. The new two-person vehicle spawns randomly in the map.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 update

The latest version of PUBG Mobile is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Players can download the latest PUBG Mobile update to get access to the new features.

Unfortunately, Indian users will not be able to play PUBG Mobile 1.3 as the game has been banned in India.