Poco X5 Pro launching in India on February 6; Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display confirmed

After several rumours and speculation, the Poco X5 Pro has got an official launch date in India. The Poco X5 Pro India launch is taking place on February 6 at 05:30 pm (IST). The event will be live streamed through the company’s social media channels.

Poco has been teasing the launch of the X5 Pro in India since the past couple of days but has only now provided an official launch date for the smartphone in the country. Poco is also partnering with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for its upcoming smartphone.