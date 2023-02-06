Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display: Check price, specs and offers

The Poco X5 Pro will go on sale in India through Flipkart starting February 13 at 12:00 pm IST.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Poco X5 Pro 5G arrives in India’s mid-range smartphone market to take on the likes of the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

Poco X5 Pro Price in India

The Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 24,999.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Launch Offers

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Poco X5 Pro 5G using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI option or an Exchange Bonus of Rs 2,000. Additionally, No Cost EMI payment options start from Rs 3,645 per month and customers can avail up to Rs 20,000 on exchange of an older device.

Poco X5 Pro Availability

The Poco X5 Pro will go on sale in India through Flipkart starting February 13 at 12:00 pm (IST). However, an early access sale will also take place between February 6 and February 12. The Poco X5 Pro is offered in Astral Black, Poco Yellow, and Horizon Blue colour options.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Poco claims that the handset’s overall AnTuTu score surpassed 545,000 points. The handset runs Android 12 with the MIUI 14 for Poco skin on top.

The phone is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch Xfinity 10-bit AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The adaptive refresh rate allows you to scale between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The screen also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

For optics, the Poco X5 Pro gets a 108 MP primary camera paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. The main camera also supports OIS. It can capture 4K video at 30fps and up to 1080p video at 60fps. On the front, the X5 Pro 5G gets a 16 MP selfie camera.