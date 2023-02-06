English
    Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display: Check price, specs and offers

    The Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 24,999.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 06, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
    The Poco X5 Pro will go on sale in India through Flipkart starting February 13 at 12:00 pm IST.

    The Poco X5 Pro 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Poco X5 Pro 5G arrives in India’s mid-range smartphone market to take on the likes of the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

    Poco X5 Pro Price in India

    Poco X5 Pro 5G Launch Offers