    Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro 5G make global debut with Snapdragon chipsets, 120Hz AMOLED displays

    The Poco X5 price is set at $249 (roughly Rs 20,600) for the base 4GB/128GB model, while the Poco X5 Pro price is set at $299 (roughly Rs 24,750) for the base model.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 06, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

    The Poco X5 series has officially been unveiled globally. The line-up includes the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro. While the vanilla Poco X5 skips the Indian market, the Poco X5 Pro 5G was only just released in the country.

    Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro Prices

    The Poco X5 price is set at $249 (roughly Rs 20,600) for the base 4GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB configuration will set you back $299 (roughly Rs 24,750). The Poco X5 Pro price is set at $299 (roughly Rs 24,750) for the base 6GB/128GB variant, while the top-end 8GB/256GB model costs $349 (roughly Rs 28,900).

    Xiaomi is also offering an Early Bird discount of $50 (roughly Rs 4,150) across all Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro models. The Poco X5 series will be available for purchase globally starting tomorrow, February 7. However, prices may vary depending on the region.