Poco X3 vs Poco X2 spec comparison

How do the two Poco smartphones fare against each other? Here is an on-paper spec comparison of the Poco X3 vs Poco X2.

Parameters Poco X3 Poco X2 Display 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a single punch-hole cutout. 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD (resolution of 1080*2340 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout. Processor 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM and Storage options 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB Rear Camera 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor f/1.8 + 13MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens Front camera 20MP f/2.0 sensor 20MP + 2MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. 4,500 mAh with 27W fast charging tech OS Android 10 based MiUi 12 for Poco Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack Colour options Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple. Price Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,499 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 17,499 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,499 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 21,499 for 8GB + 256GB

Poco X3 has been launched in India. Poco X3 gets some major improvements in terms of design and internals compared to its predecessor, the Poco X2.