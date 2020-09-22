172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|poco-x3-vs-poco-x2-spec-comparison-5870641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 01:13 PM IST

Poco X3 vs Poco X2 spec comparison

Here is an on-paper spec comparison of the Poco X3 vs Poco X2.

Moneycontrol News
Poco X3 has been launched in India. Poco X3 gets some major improvements in terms of design and internals compared to its predecessor, the Poco X2. How do the two Poco smartphones fare against each other? Here is an on-paper spec comparison of the Poco X3 vs Poco X2.
ParametersPoco X3Poco X2
Display6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a single punch-hole cutout.6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD (resolution of 1080*2340 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout.
Processor2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM and Storage options6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 128GB6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 256GB
Rear Camera64MP Sony IMX682 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens64MP Sony IMX686 sensor f/1.8 + 13MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens
Front camera20MP f/2.0 sensor20MP + 2MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.4,500 mAh with 27W fast charging tech
OSAndroid 10 based MiUi 12 for PocoAndroid 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco
BiometricsSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
Colour optionsCobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple.
PriceRs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,499 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 17,499 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,499 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 21,499 for 8GB + 256GB

