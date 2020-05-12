App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco F2 Pro launch today: Everything you need to know

The launch event will be hosted online and can be watched on Poco’s social media accounts.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Poco F2 Pro will make its global debut on May 12. The once-a-Xiaomi sub-brand has been teasing the launch of its new flagship device, which if we go by the rumours and teasers, could be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro.

Poco F2 Pro launch event details

Poco Global has confirmed that the Poco F2 Pro launch event will be hosted at 5.30 pm IST (GMT+5:30). The launch event will be hosted online and can be watched on Poco’s social media accounts.

Poco F2 Pro specifications (rumoured and confirmed)

related news

There have been several reports and rumours that claim the Poco F2 Pro to be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. The most recent leak comes from Ishan Agarwal, who has uploaded the ‘official renders' of Poco F2 Pro.

Based on these renders, the Poco F2 Pro will have an all-screen design and a pop-up front camera module. Agarwal further reveals that there will be two storage options with 128GB and 256GB internal memory. 


Previously, it was reported that Poco F2 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Poco has confirmed that there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and we can expect it to be the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. The performance unit will feature LiquidCool Technology 2.0 for thermal heat management, according to an official teaser.

Leaked reports also claim that Poco F2 Pro will have the same 64MP + 13MP + 5MP + 2MP quad-camera setup found on the Redmi K30 Pro 5G. For selfies, the pop-up module is likely to house a 20MP front camera sensor. 

Poco F2 Pro is also said to pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Some reports online claim that the Poco F2 Pro will be priced at 570 euro (roughly Rs 46,700) for the 128GB storage variant, which would be significantly expensive from the Poco F1. However, one should note that European prices are comparatively higher due to tax and duties.

Poco India has been absolutely silent on the Poco F2 Pro launch in India. The smartphone was previously confirmed to launch later this year by the company’s India CEO. However, the exact launch period was not revealed.

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:17 am

tags #gadgets #Poco #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

