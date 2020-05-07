Poco F2 Pro launch event details, specifications, price leaked: Here's what we know so far

Poco may unveil the Poco F2 Pro next week. Xiaomi Spain has reportedly sent out invites to local media for a virtual Poco launch event on May 12. Separately, the price and specifications of the Poco F2 Pro have been tipped.

Poco Global had not revealed the Poco F2 Pro launch date at the time of writing this. However, Android Authority claims to have received an e-invite from the local Xiaomi PR agency which mentions the May 12 launch date. The exact time of the launch event has not been revealed. However, tipster Sudhanshu reveals that the event will start at 2 pm in Madrid, Spain.

Another report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. The Poco smartphone will be priced at 570 euro (roughly Rs 46,700) for the 128GB storage variant.

A 4gnews report claimed that Poco F2 Pro with 6GB RAM + 128GB will be launched in Portugal for 649 euro (roughly Rs. 53,200), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option will go on sale for 749 euro (roughly Rs. 61,500). The price difference significantly varies between the two 128GB models. Another thing to note is the local taxes in Portugal are higher than most other European markets.

The 91Mobiles report also reveals that Poco F2 Pro will launch in four colour options: White, Purple, Grey, and Blue. These are the same four colours that are available on the Redmi K30 Pro. If we compare the alleged price of Poco F2 Pro with the Redmi K30 Pro, the difference is pretty significant.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 Pro with 6GB/ 128GB storage for 2,999 renminbi (roughly Rs 32,500), while the 8GB + 256GB storage option was priced at 3,699 renminbi (roughly Rs 40,000).

All these reports from multiple sources can get confusing, so we would advise our readers to consider the Poco F2 Pro leaks with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

As far as Redmi K30 Pro specifications are concerned, it sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 20MP pop-up camera, a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP + 2MP quad-camera setup, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.