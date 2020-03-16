Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Oppo Reno 10x Zoom to be available at Rs 24,990 after massive Rs 12,000 discount

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will be available at a discounted price of Rs 24,990 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The offer price is valid only for the 6GB RAM variant during the sale period, which will be live between March 19 and March 22.

Launched last year for Rs 39,990, the smartphone received a few price cuts and has been retailing for Rs 36,990. During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, a discount of Rs 12,000 can be availed on the prepaid purchase of Reno 10x Zoom.

Reno 10x Zoom offers a flagship-grade performance unit and a top-tier camera experience. The smartphone also offers a full screen, notch-less display, which is something missing on the latest offering, the Reno3 Pro (Review).

Reno 10x Zoom features a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen (1080*2340 resolution) with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent.

The smartphone gets last year’s flagship octa-core processor, Snapdragon 855, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. To back the processor, it gets a 4,065 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technique.

In optics, Reno 10x Zoom (Review) has three cameras on the back with a primary 48MP f/1.7 camera and an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. As the name suggests, the third 13MP f/3.0 sensor, which is a telephoto lens, offers 10x hybrid optical zoom. The shark-fin pop-up module houses the rear flash as well as the 16MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and face-unlock.

Reno 10x Zoom boots on Android 9-based Color OS 6. However, the company has rolled out a new Color 7 update based on Android 10.