    Oppo follows OnePlus, partners with Hasselblad for Find X5 series camera; to unveil new products at MWC 2022

    OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro with Hasselblad-tuned cameras. Oppo Find X5 series, on the other hand, will be the first to feature the Hasselblad branding.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

    Oppo has announced its partnership with Hasselblad for the upcoming Find X5 series. The company has entered a strategic partnership with the legendary camera maker for three years. After OnePlus, Oppo is the second company to join hands with Hasselblad. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro with Hasselblad-tuned cameras. Oppo Find X5 series, on the other hand, will be the first to feature the Hasselblad branding.

    “Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience,” Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo and OnePlus said. “Camera colour performance has always been a focus for Oppo and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together,” he added.

    With its partnership with Hasselblad, Oppo aims to offer natural colours and a more refined imaging experience. The upcoming Oppo flagship smartphones will also feature the company’s MariSilicon X NPU. The custom silicon is made on a 6nm process and allows for 4K AI based Night Video to be captured in RAW format with complete image data.

    In addition to this, the company also announced that it will be present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, where it will unveil a new connectivity product and bring its latest flagship products. It also aims to showcase what is claims will be record-breaking mobile technologies, R&D achievements in AR and 5G.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 03:24 pm

