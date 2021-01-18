Oppo Enco X TWS Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India alongside Reno5 Pro: Everything you need to know

Oppo unveiled a new set of TWS earbuds in India alongside the Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone. The Oppo Enco X are premium TWS earbuds that deliver quality audio with active noise cancellation.

Oppo Enco X TWS Earbuds Price in India

The Oppo Enco X’s price in India is set at Rs 9,990. The Enco X TWS buds will go on sale in India from January 22. Oppo is offering a 10 percent discount on the Enco X TWS if you purchase them with the Reno5 Pro 5G from January 18 to 29. The Oppo Enco X TWS Buds are available in White and Black colour options.

Oppo Enco X Specs and Features

The Oppo Enco X TWS buds were co-created with Dynaudio, a leading Danish acoustics company. The buds come with the company’s latest DBEE 1.0 Sound System. The TWS earbuds pack a coaxial dual-driver design, which includes an 11mm moving coil driver and a 6mm plane diaphragm driver in each earpiece.

The earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs as well as Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) audio codec. The earbuds feature a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The Enco X TWS also feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity as well as Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth Transmission. The Enco X also offers active noise cancellation powered by a dual-core, dual-microphone system and ultra-wideband technology.

Oppo’s latest TWS earphones also feature two noise cancellation modes, including Max Noise Cancellation Mode and Noise Cancellation Mode. Additionally, there’s a Transparency Mode that allows some ambient sound to come through, allowing you to be aware of your surroundings without taking off the earbuds. The buds come with an adaptive filter and wind detection as well as a Triple-Microphone Noise Cancellation feature.

Oppo claim that the Enco X TWS buds can deliver up to 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge with noise cancellation enabled, while the case can deliver up to 20 hours of playback time with Max Noise Cancellation Mode and up to 25 hours without Noise Cancellation. The buds have a USB-Type C port for charging but can also be charged wirelessly on the Qi standard. The Enco X TWS Buds are IP54-certified for dust- and water-resistant.