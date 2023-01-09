Oppo A78 5G affordable 5G smartphone launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display, 50 MP Dual Cameras

The Oppo A78 5G recently debuted as the latest affordable 5G smartphone in Malaysia. The Oppo A78 5G comes with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, fast charging support, a dual-camera setup, and the latest operating system.

Oppo A78 5G Expected Price

Oppo hasn’t confirmed the price of the A78 5G yet, although reports suggest that the phone will feature a starting price of Rs 19,000 in the country. The Oppo A78 5G comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Purple colour options.

Oppo A78 5G Specifications

The Oppo A78 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 out of the box with the ColorOS 13 skin.

The Oppo A78 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of peak brightness. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the A78 5G opts for a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. The phone comes with face unlock and a fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, GPS and more.