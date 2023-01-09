Oppo A56s launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display: All you need to know

Oppo recently dropped a new A series budget smartphone in China. The Oppo A56s is an affordable 5G handset with a MediaTek chipset, dual-rear camera setup, high-refresh rate panel, and large battery.

Oppo A56s Price

The Oppo A56s price is set at CNY 1099 (Roughly Rs 13,330) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 1,299 (Roughly Rs 15,750). Oppo is yet to reveal details about global availability of the A56s.

Oppo A56s Specifications

The Oppo A56s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The handset runs Android 12 out of the box with Oppo’s ColorOS skin on top.

The Oppo A56s sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage. The waterdrop notch on the A56s’ display houses an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls. On the back, there’s a 13 MP primary camera sensor and a portrait lens.

The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging support. The handset also features 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Oppo A56s is available in Deep Sea Blue and Quiet Night Black colour options.