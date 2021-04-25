MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo A53s 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and Triple Camera Setup launching in India on April 27

The company has confirmed that the Oppo A53s 5G’s price in India will fall under the Rs 15,000 mark.

Moneycontrol News
April 25, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST

Realme recently launched India’s first 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 in the form of the Realme 8 5G. However, the smartphone is not going to be India’s sub-15K 5G handset for long. Oppo has confirmed the A53s 5G will be launching in India on April 27.

The company has confirmed that the Oppo A53s 5G’s price in India will fall under the Rs 15,000 mark. The Oppo A53s 5G will launch in India on April 27 at 12:00 pm (IST) and go on sale through Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has already teased its arrival by setting up a dedicated microsite for the device.

Apart from the price range, we also know that the Oppo A53s will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 7nm chip with a 5G modem. The teaser image also reveals the back panel of the phone, which looks different from the A53 5G that launched in China back in December.

The image confirms a triple-camera setup on the back, similar to that of the 4G version of the Oppo A53, which arrived in India last year. The image also suggests that the phone will have an LCD panel as the fingerprint reader is visible on the side. The back panel features somewhat of a gradient blue finish.

Other details of the phone are yet to be revealed, but you can expect a 90Hz LCD panel with an FHD+ or HD+ resolution, while the camera setup on the back might be similar to that of the Oppo A53. As of now, all we know is that the Oppo A53s 5G aims to bring 5G connectivity at an affordable price.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Apr 25, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.