Oppo A53s 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and Triple Camera Setup launching in India on April 27

Realme recently launched India’s first 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 in the form of the Realme 8 5G. However, the smartphone is not going to be India’s sub-15K 5G handset for long. Oppo has confirmed the A53s 5G will be launching in India on April 27.

The company has confirmed that the Oppo A53s 5G’s price in India will fall under the Rs 15,000 mark. The Oppo A53s 5G will launch in India on April 27 at 12:00 pm (IST) and go on sale through Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has already teased its arrival by setting up a dedicated microsite for the device.



With the OPPO A53s 5G get set to say goodbye to buffering. Online gaming or streaming, its Dual-SIM 5G provides an uninterrupted experience in everything you do.

Launching on 27th April, 12 PM. Stay tuned. #OPPO5GPioneer

Know more: https://t.co/drw7ZzzIFS pic.twitter.com/yMj4w7E55M

— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 24, 2021

Apart from the price range, we also know that the Oppo A53s will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 7nm chip with a 5G modem. The teaser image also reveals the back panel of the phone, which looks different from the A53 5G that launched in China back in December.

The image confirms a triple-camera setup on the back, similar to that of the 4G version of the Oppo A53, which arrived in India last year. The image also suggests that the phone will have an LCD panel as the fingerprint reader is visible on the side. The back panel features somewhat of a gradient blue finish.

Other details of the phone are yet to be revealed, but you can expect a 90Hz LCD panel with an FHD+ or HD+ resolution, while the camera setup on the back might be similar to that of the Oppo A53. As of now, all we know is that the Oppo A53s 5G aims to bring 5G connectivity at an affordable price.