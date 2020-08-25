Oppo A53 launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display: Check price, specifications

Oppo has launched the Oppo A53 - a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 - in India. Key Oppo A53 specifications include a 90Hz display, a triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging. Oppo A53 goes against the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro (Review), Realme Narzo 10 (Review), among others.

Oppo A53 price in India

Oppo A53 price starts at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant in India. The company has also introduced a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 15,490.

Oppo A53 comes in three colour options — Electric Black, Fairy White and Fancy Blue.

Oppo A53 specifications

Oppo A53 features a 6..5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a tiny circular cutout on the upper left corner for the 16MP front camera.

Under the hood, Oppo A53 2020 gets powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. There’s also an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Oppo A53 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.2 skin.

On the back, the Oppo A53 features a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.