OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date, sale details leaked; might arrive after Samsung Galaxy S22 series

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event is expected to take place in March.

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch details have leaked online. The new OnePlus flagship smartphone was launched earlier this year in China. The company is yet to announce the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date. A new report claims that the premium smartphone will debut in India ahead of Holi 2022.

According to 91Mobiles and tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event will be hosted in March. The device is expected to debut on March 15 or 16 in India and will go on sale via Amazon. If true, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available soon after the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch in India, which is rumoured to take place on March 11.

OnePlus has not announced the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date yet. However, we can expect an announcement after the OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch in India on February 17. The device is expected to come with the same specs as the variant available in China.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module has a 48MP main camera sensor. It is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The device runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China. The India variant is expected to have the unified version of OxygenOS 12 on top of Android.

At the front, there is a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, GPS, etc.