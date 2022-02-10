OnePlus Nord CE 2 launch in India on February 17 officially confirmed: Check specifications, expected price

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be a new smartphone under Rs 25000 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 India launch date has been announced. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will debut on February 17 in India. It is likely to be available for purchase via Amazon India. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has teased the OnePlus Nord CE 2 design.

The teaser post reveals that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will have a hole-punch display. There is a tiny cutout at the top left corner of the screen. The Nord 2 CE will also sport a rectangular camera module. This one houses a triple-camera setup. The camera sensor layout is similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 (Review). OnePlus’ upcoming Nord device is expected to be a smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 India price and availability details will be announced on February 17.

Other details of the Nord CE 2 have leaked in the past. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood. There will be a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. For selfies, the phone will come with a 16MP front camera. The phone will also pack a 5000 mAh battery. As expected, the phone will support 65W fast charging.

It will come with a 64MP main camera sensor on the back. The phone has an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. OnePlus is likely to offer a microSD card slot for memory expansion on the Nord CE 2 5G.

The device is expected to launch in two storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. It will run Android 12-base Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.