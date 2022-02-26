Nvidia investigates cyber-attack, confirms it is unrelated to Russia-Ukraine conflict

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

US graphics chipmaker Nvidia has confirmed it is investigating an incident that has reportedly affected its email systems and developer tools for the last two days.

In a statement given to TechCrunch, Nvidia said the scope of the incident had yet to be evaluated but the company's commercial systems had not been impacted, and continued to function as normal.

“We are investigating an incident. Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted," said Nvidia in the statement. "We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” it added.

The news was first reported by The Telegraph, who cited inside sources within the company that called the incident a cyberattack, that had "completely compromised" Nvidia's internal systems over the past two days.

Bloomberg reported that the breach was not connected to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the publication's sources. Instead the breach was a relatively minor ransomware attack, an insider told the publication. Nvidia has so far not disclosed any details regarding the breach.

It is also not clear at this time whether the threat actors have managed to obtain customer or company data from Nvidia's servers, or servers of partnering companies. The chipmaker has so far not identified or disclosed details of the culprits behind the attack.

Recently, Nvidia's proposed acquisition of major semiconductor design company ARM Ltd fell through due to regulatory challenges. The nearly $80 billion deal was opposed by regulatory authorities, who viewed it as anti-competitive.