    Nvidia investigates cyber-attack, confirms it is unrelated to Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Early reports indicated that Nvidia had suffered from a malicious network intrusion and the company's email systems and dev tools had outages as a result.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 26, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    US graphics chipmaker Nvidia has confirmed it is investigating an incident that has reportedly affected its email systems and developer tools for the last two days.

    In a statement given to TechCrunch, Nvidia said the scope of the incident had yet to be evaluated but the company's commercial systems had not been impacted, and continued to function as normal.

    Also Read: New Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 version announced with 12GB of VRAM

    “We are investigating an incident. Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted," said Nvidia in the statement. "We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” it added.

    The news was first reported by The Telegraph, who cited inside sources within the company that called the incident a cyberattack, that had "completely compromised" Nvidia's internal systems over the past two days.

    Bloomberg reported that the breach was not connected to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the publication's sources. Instead the breach was a relatively minor ransomware attack, an insider told the publication. Nvidia has so far not disclosed any details regarding the breach.

    Also Read: Facing regulatory roadblocks, SoftBank drops sale of Arm to Nvidia, will seek IPO

    It is also not clear at this time whether the threat actors have managed to obtain customer or company data from Nvidia's servers, or servers of partnering companies. The chipmaker has so far not identified or disclosed details of the culprits behind the attack.

    Recently, Nvidia's proposed acquisition of major semiconductor design company ARM Ltd fell through due to regulatory challenges. The nearly $80 billion deal was opposed by regulatory authorities, who viewed it as anti-competitive.

    Softbank, ARM's parent company, announced that it would drop the deal and Nvidia will retain its 20-year ARM licence.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ARM Ltd. #GPU #NVIDIA #Ransomware #SoftBank
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 03:03 pm

