    Nothing Phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally, says company exec

    Nothing has also expanded its customer support in India to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities across the nation.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Nothing)

    (Image Courtesy: Nothing)


    The Nothing Phone (1) is arriving in India and globally on July 12. However, the company has been regularly teasing new details about the device. Paired with a ton of leaks of the phone and a clear picture of the Nothing Phone (1) has emerged.

    Now, Nothing VP and GM Manu Sharma shared even more details about the Nothing Phone (1) with the Economic Times. According to Sharma, every Nothing Phone (1) unit sold in India will be manufactured locally. He also claims that the production of Nothing's upcoming phone has already begun at a facility in Tamil Nadu.

    In a recent tweet, Sharma said, “This is the real start of our journey and we cannot think of a better way to establish ourselves in India, which is a key market for us.” He further added that Nothing had expanded its customer support in India to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities across the nation.

    India is one of the world's biggest smartphone markets, second only to China. And Nothing seems to be looking for any leg up to compete in the country’s highly competitive mid-range smartphone segment. The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale through Flipkart after it launches in India.

    Nothing Phone (1) Expected Specs

    The Nothing Phone (1) will likely use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It will boot Android 12 with a custom skin out of the box. The phone is also expected to feature an FHD+ OLED panel with a high refresh rate. The phone could pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W charging support. The handset is also expected to feature a 50 MP primary rear sensor as part of a triple or dual camera setup.
    Tags: #Nothing #Nothing Phone (1) #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 01:59 pm
