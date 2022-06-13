English
    Nothing Phone (1) will reportedly be sold in India exclusively through Flipkart

    The Nothing Phone (1) launch in India and globally would take place on July 12.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

    The Nothing Phone (1) launch in India is set to take place next month. However, new details have emerged about the first smartphone from Nothing. Apart from a recent teaser, details about the Nothing Phone (1) were also leaked online.

    According to known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart. The company previously confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) launch in India and globally would take place on July 12.

    An official listing for the Nothing Phone (1) is yet to be revealed on Flipkart, but considering Sharma’s track record, we can expect it to be on the way. The company also recently revealed a small part of the Nothing Phone (1) top back, in a recent teaser.

    While the image only reveals the top edge of the device, it does appear that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a metal chassis and a flat-edge design, similar to the Galaxy S22 (Review) and recent iPhone models. Previous reports suggest that the Nothing Phone (1) will use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platform, while the phone is also touted to support 45W wires fast-charging.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Nothing Phone (1) #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 04:30 pm
