Nokia X30 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display

The Nokia X30 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Nokia X30 5G arrives as a mid-tier 5G smartphone with a premium build that uses recyclable material in the frame and back panel.

Nokia X30 5G Price in India

The Nokia X30 5G price in India is set at Rs 48,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. The Nokia X30 5G will be available for purchase in India through the Nokia website, Amazon, and other retail outlets from February 20, while pre-orders start today.

Nokia is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 for customers who purchase the device from Nokia.com. Moreover, customers can get a 33W charger and Nokia Comfort Earbuds free on the purchase of the Nokia X30 5G. The Nokia X30 5G is offered in Ice White and Cloudy Blue colours.

Nokia X30 5G Specifications

Nokia X30 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Android 12 and Nokia has promised three years of OS updates and three years of monthly security patches. It packs a 4200 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 700 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the back, Nokia X30 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13 MP ultrawide unit. Additionally, the hole-punch notch on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and more. Nokia X30 5G boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well as an under-display fingerprint reader. The frame on the Nokia X30 5G is made with 100 percent recycled aluminium, while the back cover uses 65 percent recycled plastic.