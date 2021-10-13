Nokia G300 launched with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G, 4,470mAh battery, triple rear cameras

HMD Global recently dropped the most affordable Nokia 5G phone in the US. The Nokia G300 is a budget 5G phone that comes with a 4,470mAh battery, triple-camera setup, Snapdragon chipset, and HD display.

Nokia G300 Price

The Nokia G300 is priced at $200 (Roughly Rs 15,100) in the US. It is only available for Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless’ prepaid customers and can be purchase from October 19 onwards. The G300 is offered in a single Meteor Grey colour. Global availability of the Nokia G300 is yet to be revealed.

Nokia G300 Specs

The Nokia G300 is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and is only capable of sub-6Hz speeds. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It also packs a 4,470mAh battery that is said to last for about two days on a single charge. The battery is accompanied by 18W fast-charging support.

Nokia’s latest budget handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. For optics, you get a triple-camera setup on the back with a 16 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Nokia G300 also features OZO Audio support, Night Mode, and EIS.

Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The Nokia G300 runs on Android 11. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack.