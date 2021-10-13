MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nokia G300 launched with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G, 4,470mAh battery, triple rear cameras

The Nokia G300 is priced at $200 (Roughly Rs 15,100) in the US.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST

HMD Global recently dropped the most affordable Nokia 5G phone in the US. The Nokia G300 is a budget 5G phone that comes with a 4,470mAh battery, triple-camera setup, Snapdragon chipset, and HD display.

Nokia G300 Price 

The Nokia G300 is priced at $200 (Roughly Rs 15,100) in the US. It is only available for Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless’ prepaid customers and can be purchase from October 19 onwards. The G300 is offered in a single Meteor Grey colour. Global availability of the Nokia G300 is yet to be revealed.

Nokia G300 Specs 

The Nokia G300 is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and is only capable of sub-6Hz speeds. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It also packs a 4,470mAh battery that is said to last for about two days on a single charge. The battery is accompanied by 18W fast-charging support.

Close

Related stories

Nokia’s latest budget handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. For optics, you get a triple-camera setup on the back with a 16 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Nokia G300 also features OZO Audio support, Night Mode, and EIS.

Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The Nokia G300 runs on Android 11. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HMD Global #Nokia #smartphones
first published: Oct 13, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.