Nokia 10 PureView to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, Sapphire Glass Display

Nokia is working on its flagship smartphone that is tipped to launch in 2021. According to a new report, HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 10 PureView as a successor to the Nokia 9 PureView. There have been several rumours in the past that claimed that the company will launch Nokia 9.1 PureView, Nokia 9.2 PureView, and even Nokia 9.3 PureView with updated specifications. The latest development comes from NokiaPowerUser, which claims that HMD Global will launch the Nokia 10 PureView in H2 2021. The report also mentions some of the Nokia 10 PureView specifications.

Being a flagship smartphone, Nokia 10 PureView will reportedly draw its power from the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. Details about the flagship mobile processor and its performance gains are scarce at the moment but we are expecting Qualcomm to launch the Snapdragon 875 SoC at the Qualcomm Summit in December 2020.

Nokia 10 PureView is also expected to feature a Sapphire Glass Display. The report does not share any details behind the material nor reveals the display size or other specifications.

In terms of optics, Nokia 10 PureView is said to come with a multi-lens PureView camera featuring Zeiss optics.

HMD Global is yet to make an official announcement on the launch, or even the existence of the Nokia 10 PureView.

The company recently launched the Nokia 5.3 in India for Rs 13,999. Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of battery life depending on your usage.

In optics, the Nokia 5.3 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultrawide snapper, 2MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

As part of Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 5.3 will run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone also opts for a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.