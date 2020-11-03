172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|nokia-10-pureview-to-come-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-875-processor-sapphire-glass-display-6056551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 10 PureView to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, Sapphire Glass Display

Being a flagship smartphone, Nokia 10 PureView will reportedly draw its power from the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor.

Moneycontrol News

Nokia is working on its flagship smartphone that is tipped to launch in 2021. According to a new report, HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 10 PureView as a successor to the Nokia 9 PureView. There have been several rumours in the past that claimed that the company will launch Nokia 9.1 PureView, Nokia 9.2 PureView, and even Nokia 9.3 PureView with updated specifications. The latest development comes from NokiaPowerUser, which claims that HMD Global will launch the Nokia 10 PureView in H2 2021. The report also mentions some of the Nokia 10 PureView specifications.

Being a flagship smartphone, Nokia 10 PureView will reportedly draw its power from the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. Details about the flagship mobile processor and its performance gains are scarce at the moment but we are expecting Qualcomm to launch the Snapdragon 875 SoC at the Qualcomm Summit in December 2020.

Nokia 10 PureView is also expected to feature a Sapphire Glass Display. The report does not share any details behind the material nor reveals the display size or other specifications.

Close

In terms of optics, Nokia 10 PureView is said to come with a multi-lens PureView camera featuring Zeiss optics.

related news

HMD Global is yet to make an official announcement on the launch, or even the existence of the Nokia 10 PureView.

The company recently launched the Nokia 5.3 in India for Rs 13,999. Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of battery life depending on your usage.

In optics, the Nokia 5.3 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultrawide snapper, 2MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

As part of Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 5.3 will run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone also opts for a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Also Read: Nokia 5.3 Review
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:58 am

tags #Nokia #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.