you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Next-gen Porsche Macan to be built as an electric car

The company also seeks to invest more than six billion euros in electric mobility by 2022, while expecting that 50 per cent of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electrical drive system by 2025.

Porsche has officially stated that it will be manufacturing the next-gen Macan with an all-electric powertrain.  Set to launch in 2021, the e-SUV will be the third in line after Taycan and the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Production will begin soon and will take place in Leipzig where the current generation Macan is being produced. Commenting on the decision, Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG, said, “Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly; not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character.”

Leipzig

The company also seeks to invest more than six billion euros in electric mobility by 2022, while expecting that 50 percent of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electric drive system by 2025. Blume also states that over the next 10 years the company will focus on a driving mix consisting of even further optimised petrol engines, plug-in hybrid models, and purely electrically operated sports cars.

The German luxury manufacturer has not revealed any further details on the SUV, but it can be safe to expect that it will receive a twin-motor and four-wheel drive. Like the Taycan, this compact SUV will feature 800-volt technology and will be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. It is also expected to be sold with different power outputs across different trim levels.

 
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Auto #Macan #Porsche #Technology #trends

