    New study reveals which company collects the most user data

    The answer probably won't surprise you

    August 26, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
    Google collects the most amount of data out of its users, according to a new study done on companies that collect them.

    The study by StockApps goes through a list of companies that deal with user data, and categorizes them according to the type of data they collect.

    Unsurprisingly, Google tops the list and collects 39 different types of data from its daily users, across its products and services.

    "Users lack time, patience, or energy to try to figure out what information websites are storing and how they are using it to their advantage. As a result, users end up allowing Google to harvest all the data they need by agreeing to the privacy policy terms," says StockApps.com's Edith Reads.

    Google stores data across several domains, including a lot of private data like browser history, location history and user activity on third-party apps. It also stores all emails from Gmail accounts.

    After Google, Twitter is the biggest harvester, collecting 24 different types of data from consumers.

    "Twitter and Facebook both save more information than they need to," read the report. "However, with Facebook, most of the data they store is information users enter."

    Amazon is next on the list with 23 different types of data, and Facebook slots in fourth with 14 different types of data.

    Apple is the most privacy conscious company in big tech with 12 different types of data collected, and, "only stores the information that is necessary to maintain users’ accounts. This is because their website is not as reliant on advertising revenue as are Google, Twitter, and Facebook."
