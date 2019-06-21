New Kawasaki Ninja 250 to have inline-four engine

Kawasaki Ninja H2R | Price: Rs 69.80 lakh | The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a track-only bike, one which has no other direct competition in India. With a supercharged engine putting out 326 PS of power with Ram Air and 165 Nm of peak torque, it is pretty difficult to beat this beast on its own. Put it on a track and it can definitely pip even a mid-sized performance car. Retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 69.80 lakh.

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki is working on relaunching its quarter-litre supersport motorcycle, the Ninja 250R. Though the official name and date of launch hasn’t been confirmed, new reports have revealed an estimate of its power figures.

The ZX-25R, as it is dubbed, is reported to be an inline-four powered, 250cc motorcycle. It has been reported that the engine makes close to 60 PS of maximum power. This gives it an 11 PS advantage over the current quarter-litre entrant of Kawasaki, the Ninja 400.

Though there have not been any confirmed reports, it is stated that the engine can also have a rev limit of 20,000 rpm. This takes it to the level of race-spec bikes or superbikes. It is expected that Kawasaki will design the engine with high-strength, lightweight materials which can sustain the high revs and speeds.

The ZX-25R is expected to carry forward the design language of the Ninja H2. Although it won’t be equipped with a supercharger, it can be equipped with LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster and ride-by-wire.