App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Kawasaki Ninja 250 to have inline-four engine

The ZX-25R, as it is dubbed, is reported to be an inline-four powered 250cc motorcycle.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Kawasaki Ninja H2R | Price: Rs 69.80 lakh | The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a track-only bike, one which has no other direct competition in India. With a supercharged engine putting out 326 PS of power with Ram Air and 165 Nm of peak torque, it is pretty difficult to beat this beast on its own. Put it on a track and it can definitely pip even a mid-sized performance car. Retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 69.80 lakh.
Kawasaki Ninja H2R | Price: Rs 69.80 lakh | The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a track-only bike, one which has no other direct competition in India. With a supercharged engine putting out 326 PS of power with Ram Air and 165 Nm of peak torque, it is pretty difficult to beat this beast on its own. Put it on a track and it can definitely pip even a mid-sized performance car. Retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 69.80 lakh.

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki is working on relaunching its quarter-litre supersport motorcycle, the Ninja 250R. Though the official name and date of launch hasn’t been confirmed, new reports have revealed an estimate of its power figures.

The ZX-25R, as it is dubbed, is reported to be an inline-four powered, 250cc motorcycle. It has been reported that the engine makes close to 60 PS of maximum power. This gives it an 11 PS advantage over the current quarter-litre entrant of Kawasaki, the Ninja 400.

Though there have not been any confirmed reports, it is stated that the engine can also have a rev limit of 20,000 rpm. This takes it to the level of race-spec bikes or superbikes. It is expected that Kawasaki will design the engine with high-strength, lightweight materials which can sustain the high revs and speeds.

Close

The ZX-25R is expected to carry forward the design language of the Ninja H2. Although it won’t be equipped with a supercharger, it can be equipped with LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster and ride-by-wire.

related news

The company has not revealed any information about the motorcycle’s official launch, but it is expected that it will be unveiled at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show. There are also chances that the motorcycle will be an exclusive JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) product, which means it will not be launched outside of Japan. However, it is best to wait for the official announcement from the company before coming to any conclusions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Auto #Kawasaki #Ninja 250 #Technology #trends #ZX-25R

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.