Netflix launches mobile games for Android and iOS users: Here's how you can install and play them

Netflix's current lineup of mobile games is only available to paid subscribers.

Carlsen Martin
November 10, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST

Netflix has made mobile gaming accessible to both Android and iOS subscribers. The video streaming giant has made a couple of mobile games available to paid members and aims to add more to the platform in the future. So, let’s take a look at Netflix’s new gaming tab, how you can access, what games you can play, etc.

What games can you play on Netflix?

At launch, Netflix has added a few casual games to the roster including:

  • Shooting Hoops by Frosty Pop

  • Teeter Up by Frosty Pop

  • A puzzle card game called Card Blast from Amuzo and Rogue Games

  • Stranger Things: 1984 from BonusXP

  • Stranger Things 3: The Game from BonusXP

How to play games on Netflix?

Mobile games on Netflix are available at no extra cost, although you have to be a paid subscriber to access these games. A paid Netflix subscription starts from Rs 199 (Phone or Tablet only) and go all the way up to Rs 799.

If you are a paid subscriber, you can download any one of the games mentioned above through the Google Play Store or Apple App store.

Once the game has been installed, you will be asked to sign in using your Netflix ID. However, if you already have the Netflix app signed in on your smartphone, it will automatically sign you into the game after it loads.

Android users will be able to access games directly through the Netflix app with a dedicated tab. But any game will have to be downloaded individually from the Play Store.

Netflix_Gaming

How are games saved on Netflix?

You will be able to sign out of your Netflix account by clicking your profile icon, which is visible at the start screen. It is worth noting that all the progress you make in a game is linked to your Netflix account, in particular to the profile. You can switch between profiles while playing any particular title, although any data saved is linked to that profile.

Why does Netflix have mobile games?

A report by TechCrunch noted that Netflix is interested in gaming as a means to entertain and retain its subscribers and not a way to generate direct revenue. Games available through Netflix are currently  free to download, free from ads, and don’t include any in-app purchases.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Gaminig #Netflix
first published: Nov 10, 2021 07:20 pm

