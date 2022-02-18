Netflix announces release date of Stranger Things season 4; check details

(Image Courtesy: Netflix)

Netflix has revealed air dates for the anticipated season 4 of Stranger Things. The latest season of the popular show will be split into two parts, with volume one premiering on May 27, followed by volume two which will air on July 1.



In a tweet announcing the new season, show runners Matt and Ross Duffer said that this was the most challenging season to film yet but also, "the most rewarding one." The Duffer Brothers said the season would be, "nearly twice the length of any previous season," with thousands of visual effects shots and nine scripts over 800 pages long.

The brother's also shared that Stranger Things Season 4 would be the penultimate one, and the show will wrap up after Season 5. While the main story arc of the show will be wrapped up with the next two seasons, the brother's said that there were still more stories left to tell in the small town of Hawkins with, "new mysteries, new adventures and new unexpected heroes."

According to Netflix's official description of the season, four will be set six months after the events that unfolded in season three and our heroes find themselves separated, and dealing with the aftermath, while trying to live a normal life as high school students.

Season 3 ended with a major cliffhanger, where we saw Hopper apparently sacrifice himself to save the town and keep the gates to Upside Down from re-opening. Eleven's powers also seemed to dim, and a post-credits scene showed an American being interrogated at a Russian base (later revealed to be Hopper).