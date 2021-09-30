Netflix acquires Oxenfree developer Night School

Netflix makes a major push in gaming

Netflix has acquired Night School Studio, the game developer best known for Oxenfree. The move comes after Netflix made three gaming titles available exclusively in European markets.

While those games were predominantly meant for mobile, Netflix has been hinting at expanding its gaming service to other platforms and Night School Studio's acquisition, feels like a first step to realise that goal.

Mike Verdu, VP of Game Development at Netflix confirmed this by penning a blog post, in which he stated, "We’re in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world."

Night School Studio was founded by Sean Krankel, former game designer at Disney Interactive, in partnership with Adam Hines, ex-lead writer at Telltale games, best known for their Walking Dead series.

In a statement, Krakel said, "Netflix gives film, TV and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing.”

Krakel also assured Oxenfree fans that work on a Oxenfree sequel was still underway, and it will keep working on new games on the side.

Netflix views the gaming model as an extension to its entertainment brochure and sees it as a fit with its other original films and tv shows.

Talking on the acquisition, Verdu said, "We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games. Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together."